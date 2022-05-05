Britt Council Discusses a Nuisance Property Issue

The Britt City Council met this week to deal with a property devastated by fire. The home is located at 361 5th Street SW and has not been repaired since the fire took place back in November. According to Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer, the city had an interest in the property.

The city had the option of paying to tear down the home at taxpayer expense and leaving it vacant or selling it. Arndorfer said that a third option came about.

The council took the offer into consideration and approved it. The neighbors will now go to work on the property which according to Arndorfer will save city taxpayer dollars and improve a nuisance issue.