Area Schools Gain Accolades for Registering Students to Vote

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces a record high 31 schools including six local schools qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award this school year. The award goes to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote. Nearly 3,400 high school students registered this year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.

Secretary Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools. 22 schools qualified in 2021, and 18 qualified in 2020.

Secretary Pate plans to visit each of the 31 schools to present them with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy. Additionally, 10 Iowa schools registered more than 70 percent of eligible students, and 17 registered more than 50 percent. Inspire2Vote collaborated with Secretary Pate’s office to assist schools with their voter registration efforts.

Here is a list of the 31 schools that earned the award. Eight schools qualified for the award for the third straight year (denoted with three asterisks***). 11 schools qualified for the award for the second time (denoted with two asterisks**). Area high schools are highlighted in BOLD.

Central Community School (Elkader)

Diagonal Community School (Diagonal)

Hillcrest Academy (Kalona)**

Isaac Newton Christian Academy (Cedar Rapids)***

Marquette Catholic High School (Bellevue)**

Rivermont Collegiate (Bettendorf)***

St. Ansgar High School (St. Ansgar)

Valley Lutheran School (Cedar Falls)***

Waterloo Christian High School (Waterloo)

Ar-We-Va High School (Westside)

Woodward-Granger High School (Woodward)**

Lone Tree High School (Lone Tree)***

Notre Dame Catholic High School (Burlington)***

Fremont-Mills High School (Tabor)

Riceville High School (Riceville)**

Tripoli High School (Tripoli)

North Union High School (Armstrong)

Prairie High School (Cedar Rapids)**

Ballard High School (Huxley)***

Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School (Reinbeck)

Clayton Ridge High School (Guttenberg)**

West Marshall High School (State Center)

Norwalk High School (Norwalk)***

Mount Ayr High School (Mount Ayr)**

Urbandale High School (Urbandale)***

Newman Catholic High School (Mason City)**

Central Lyon High School (Rock Rapids)**

Collins-Maxwell High School (Maxwell)

Regina High School (Iowa City)

Denver High School (Denver)**

Bishop Garrigan High School (Algona)**

Schools that registered at least 70% of eligible students (10) will receive a commemorative banner recognizing their achievement:

Fairfield High School (Fairfield)

Turkey Valley High School (Jackson Junction)

Grundy Center High School (Grundy Center)

Oelwein High School (Oelwein)

Seymour Community High School (Seymour)

St. Mary’s High School (Storm Lake)

Lake Mills High School (Lake Mills)

West Monona High School (Onawa)

Underwood High School (Underwood)

Westwood High School (Sloan)

Schools that registered at least 50% of eligible students (17) will receive a personalized certificate from the Iowa Secretary of State:

Columbus Catholic High School (Waterloo)

West Sioux High School (Hawarden)

Sibley-Ocheyedan High School (Sibley)

Treynor High School (Treynor)

Harlan High School (Harlan)

Newell-Fonda High School (Newell)

Camanche High School (Camanche)

North Tama High School (Traer)

Maquoketa Community High School (Maquoketa)

Estherville Lincoln Central High School (Estherville)

Dubuque Senior High School (Dubuque)

West Delaware High School (Manchester)

Atlantic High School (Atlantic)

Le Mars High School (Le Mars)

East Buchanan High School (Winthrop)

South Page High School (College Springs)

Southwest Valley High School (Corning)