Boy Scouts to Hold Clean Up Day on Saturday

The annual Boy Scout City Wide Clean Up Day is Saturday in Forest City. Jeff Haugen is the Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 418 and says that the event is a major fundraiser for the troop.

Haugen says the effort begins at 8am on Saturday morning.

There are a number of items that the Boy Scouts cannot pick up.

It is important that people prepay by Friday at noon and Haugen notes that there is a fee structure.

To prepay, please call the Forest City Hall at (641) 585-3574.