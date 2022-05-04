Grassley Statement on Vote to End Mask Mandates for Children

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) last night voted to pass S.J.Res.39, a proposal that would end the current mask requirement in Head Start facilities.

“Even though most Americans stopped wearing masks in almost every setting, children are still required to wear masks all day long in Head Start locations. Current HHS guidance demands that kids wear a mask even if they are outside, and even if they are as young as two years old. After two years, the last thing we need is to continue these outdated pandemic policies that are hurting kids’ educations,” Grassley said.

The measure passed the Senate with bipartisan support, 55 to 41 Tuesday evening. Recently, Grassley also voted to end the mask mandate on planes, trains, buses, subways and other methods of public transportation.