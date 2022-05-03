Waldorf pitcher Sam Jones and Infielder Damien Sanchez sweep conference weekly awards

The Waldorf baseball team started the season 2-17. While that wasn’t ideal, the young Warriors have grown, leading to winning games down the stretch. Since that 2-17 start, Waldorf has won 12 of the remaining games to push their record to 12-25 overall, and they finished above .500 12-10 in conference play. They closed the regular season on a seven-game win streak and picked up two conference honors.

The North Star Athletic Association announced its final installment of the Baseball Players-of-the-Week Monday. Sam Jones was selected as the Pitcher-of-the-Week, while his teammate Damien Sanchez was named the Player-of-the-Week.

According to the conference’s release, junior pitcher Sam Jones of Gold Coast, Australia, carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning in the third game of the North Star Athletic Association’s four-game home series with Viterbo (Wis.), despite an hour-long rain delay after the fifth inning. He earned a complete-game victory, yielding the V-Hawks to one hit – he struck out 15. Jones also pitched one shutout inning in a 14-6 win at Grand View (Iowa), propelling the Warriors to a 5-0 record for the week.

Sanchez, a sophomore infielder from Riverside, Calif., was 12-of-19 at the plate with an impressive .632 batting average as Waldorf (Iowa) went 5-0 record for the week, extending their winning streak to seven games for the first time since 2019. He recorded four multi-hit games during the week. For the week, Sanchez recorded a slugging percentage of 1.158 with two home runs, four doubles, and six singles. He also drove in eight runs and registered an on-base percentage of .708. He reached base four times and scored seven runs for the week.