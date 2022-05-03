NewsPolitics & Government

Feenstra Issues Statement on Roe v. Wade

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) released the following statement on Roe v. Wade:

“For nearly half a century, the Roe v. Wade decision has allowed for the destruction of innocent life in America. I am incredibly encouraged that the Supreme Court appears to finally recognize the injustice this misguided decision has caused and I remain committed to protecting all life. I am also concerned that private Supreme Court deliberations appear to have leaked. I pray for the Justices, their safety, and their courage to do the right thing and overturn Roe v. Wade once and for all.”

