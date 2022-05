Michael C. Robbins, 58, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Private family graveside service will be held.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248