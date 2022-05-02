 Marie A. Boelman

Marie Ann Boelman, a lifelong resident of the Belmond area, died May 1, 2022, in the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond at the age of 95 surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.

Public funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Public visitation will be Thursday at the church from 9-10:30 AM. Services will be live streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page, just LIKE the page to view. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Marie’s name may wish to consider Immanuel Reformed Church, or the donor’s choice.

Marie Boelman was born near Belmond, IA, to Carl and Lena (Groen) Dorenkamp on August 23, 1926. She attended grade school in Thornton and then went to High School in Meservey graduating in 1943.

Marie was united in marriage to William “Bud” Boelman on January 20, 1948, at the Parsonage of the First Reformed Church of Meservey. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Stan Boelman. Following their marriage, the couple farmed and raised their son in Belmond. Marie and Bud proudly farmed together on the same farm near Belmond for 37 years. Due to her husband’s ill health they retired in 1985 and moved to Belmond. She worked part time at school and then several years at PSI.

For many years, Bud and Marie made trips to Mason City to watch ballgames and concerts for their grandkids-rarely missing events. She treasured visits and phone calls from family and friends, and was very proud to have eight great-grandchildren. The great-grandkids loved their hugs and fin-sized candy bars she sent on their way with after each visit.

She enjoyed playing golf, tending her garden, playing piano, embroidering and crocheting. She was a highlight at craft fairs for many years with her beautiful doilies, afghans, and embroidered tea towels. Her works was perfectly crafted and treasured by many loved ones, especially her grandkids. Bud and Marie were also proud charter members of the Bethany Reformed Church and Treasurer of the Helping Hand Society for several years. In recent years Marie enjoyed living at the apartments among friends she had known her entire life. Daily visits, coffee, and phone calls with treasured friends filled a void after Bud’s passing.

Marie’s memory will live on in the hearts and minds of her grandchildren Micelle Rosel and her husband Bryce and their children Lindsay, Ryan, Nathan, and Mason of Waukee, IA and Steve Boelman and his wife Angela and their children Lillianne, Tad, Elijah, and Noah of Mason City, IA; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud Boelman, son Stan Boelman, daughter-in-law Linda Boelman, brothers and sister-in-laws Elmer and Alvina Dorenkamp and Marvin and Darlene Dorenkamp, and several other in-laws.