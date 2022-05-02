Hy-Vee Dietitians to Host Events in May to Support Individuals Following a Gluten-Free Diet

In honor of National Celiac Disease Awareness Month in May, Hy-Vee dietitians will host events focused on gluten-free recipes. Events will include nutrition store tours and virtual cooking classes like Freezer Meal Workshops and Wellness Wednesday classes. Good Graces, Hy-Vee’s private label gluten-free line, will be featured in each class. Good Graces offers a wide variety of affordable gluten-free products including pastas, flours, pizzas and more.

Freezer Meal Workshops (Virtual)

Throughout the month, Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual, gluten-free Freezer Meal Workshops. For $10, individuals can register to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, a shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. Workshops will include easy summer meal prep tips and product recommendations to make ahead of time to help individuals reach their health goals while balancing a busy lifestyle. Workshops can be completed virtually alongside a dietitian or on your own.

On-Demand & Scheduled Gluten-Free Nutrition Tours (Virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will help customers navigate the aisles during complimentary virtual, on-demand or scheduled gluten-free nutrition store tours. During these tours, a dietitian will share gluten-free meal and snack choices that can be found at Hy-Vee stores and answer questions viewers have about following a gluten-free diet. Tours are also available in Spanish, and can be scheduled by emailing Alea Lester Fite at ALesterFite@hy-vee.com.

Wellness Wednesdays with Hy-Vee Dietitians (Virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will host complimentary virtual Wellness Wednesday classes each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. During the month of May, topics will include Hidden Sources of Protein, Eat Your Vegetables, Anti-Inflammatory Spices and Women’s Health. Each class will include a simple and delicious recipe demonstration featuring Good Graces, Hy-Vee’s private label gluten-free line. Individuals can register for a Wellness Wednesday session now.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location. The events and classes listed above will be offered throughout May.