Five Cyclones sign free agent deals following NFL Draft

AMES, Iowa – Five more Iowa State football players will have a chance to showcase their skills and compete for NFL roster spots when mini-camps begin after signing deals following the draft.

The following Cyclones will enter NFL rookie camps after agreeing to NFL free agent contracts: Chase Allen (Chicago Bears), Jake Hummel (Los Angeles Rams), Andrew Mevis (Jacksonville Jaguars), Mike Rose (Kansas City Chiefs), Derek Schweiger (New Orleans Saints).

Allen was a reliable six-year member of the Cyclone football program, earning four Second Team All-Big 12 honors (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021) in his career. Allen was a key player in the rise of Iowa State in the college football landscape, becoming one of just three players in school history to play in five bowl games.

The Nixa, Missouri, native finished his career playing in 59 games and making 34 starts. Allen had 74 receptions, 810 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Both of his reception and receiving yard totals rank sixth all-time among ISU tight ends.

Hummel was an iron man of sorts, playing in more games than any other Cyclone in school history. He saw action in 63 games and made 25 career starts.

The Des Moines, Iowa, native led Iowa State with 80 tackles in 2021, recording 5.5 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and tying for the team lead with two interceptions. In his career, Hummel was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 pick by the league’s coaches.

Mevis, who played his first three seasons at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State last season, was a Phil Steele Third Team All-American and a Lou Groza Award semifinalist after a sensational season that saw him connect on 20-of-23 field goals, including 10-of-13 from 40 yards or longer, and 32-of-32 extra point attempts.

The Warsaw, Indiana, native tied the school record for field goals made in a season and his field goal percentage (87.0) is the second-best clip in school history. Mevis also tied the school record for consecutive field goals made (15) and broke the school mark for 40+ yard field goals made (10).

Rose heads to the Chiefs after a standout career for the Cyclones. He became the second Cyclone to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020 and being named a two-time All-American in 2020 and 2021.

The 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Finalist was a First Team All-Big 12 selection twice (2020, 2021) after recording 321 career tackles, including 41.0 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. His 41.0 career TFL ranks second in school history.

Schweiger, an offensive lineman from Plymouth, Wisconsin, came to Iowa State as a walk-on and started the final 25 games of his career as he helped lead the team to the fifth-best total offensive average (424.5) in school history. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 pick in 2020.

This group of Cyclones helped the team to the 2020 Big 12 Championship game and five consecutive bowl games. ISU went 39-25 the last five seasons.

Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell On The Signees

On Rose

“During Mike’s career, he was someone that always seemed to make the stop and make the big plays for us. He’s a relentless worker that puts the same effort in during practice as he does on game day and that is what made him an elite player. This is a great opportunity for Mike.”

On Allen

“Chase Allen is one of the true pillars of this era of Iowa State football. He cares about Iowa State and poured himself into this University. He’s sacrificed a lot to make a difference at Iowa State and we couldn’t be happier for Chase.”

On Hummel

“Jake has been a mainstay in our program and is someone that takes great pride in being a Cyclone. He played five seasons and you knew what you would get from him every day. That was maximum effort and attention to detail. I’m thrilled for Jake that he’ll have the opportunity to continue playing football.”

On Mevis

“Andrew had an outstanding season for us last year and was as dependable of a kicker as there was in the nation. It isn’t very often that you see a player that impacts every special teams unit and does so at such a high level.”

On Schweiger

“Derek came to Iowa State as a walk-on and he worked hard despite limited opportunities early in his career. He ended up starting his final two seasons because he stayed the course and continued to work hard and support his teammates. It speaks volumes about his character that he is in this position.”