Britt Tornado Sirens Check Out OK

After recent severe weather, concerns were raised about the remote functionality of the civil defense sirens in Britt. According to Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer, the systems are up and running well.

Arndorfer is happy that he will not have to have his fire department manually go out into the storm to set off the alarms.

Arndorfer admits that he was concerned during a tornadic storm two weeks ago but was unaware of the true crisis.

Residents in Britt can now rest assured that the alert systems are now functioning properly.