Tri-State Forest Stewardship Conference Provides Practical Information for Forest Landowners

Landowners and forest stewards in the Midwest are encouraged to attend this year’s Tri-State Forest Stewardship Conference May 21 in northwestern Illinois. The conference is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the University of Illinois Extension Forestry Program.

The event will include speakers from both universities, as well as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Illinois DNR, private forestry consultants, forest soils graduate students and more.

According to Billy Beck, forestry specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, attendees can expect topics ranging from traditional woodland management techniques to invasive species ecology and ID, prescribed woodland fire, forest wildlife management and soils and soil erosion in woodlands. The field day represents an opportunity to engage with Midwestern natural resource practitioners, agency personnel, academics and landowners. Students within natural resource disciplines (undergraduate, graduate and high school) are highly encouraged to participate.

“We are thrilled for the return of the Tri-State in 2022,” said Beck. “In addition to being an educational event, the conference represents an incredible networking opportunity – one where forest landowners and enthusiasts can talk trees with folks that share similar challenges, and visit one-on-one with forestry and natural resource professionals, in a fun and informal setting.”

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna, Illinois. Registration is $30 and includes lunch. Participants are invited to register at https://go.illinois.edu/ TristateForestry.