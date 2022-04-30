North Iowa Outdoors: Fish Iowa! Offers Webinar on Kayak Fishing Basics

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free kayak fishing basics webinar on May 16, from 6 – 7 p.m., via Zoom, for those who have little or no experience and want to learn more about how to get started.

“Fishing from a kayak or canoe gets you where the fish are,” said Barb Gigar, Fish Iowa! coordinator with the Iowa DNR. “Especially later in the summer on smaller lakes where vegetation makes it harder to fish from shore, or on waters with limited shoreline access.”

Join the online event to learn about basic gear needed, tips for a successful outing, and basic safety considerations. The general presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webinar is geared to adults, so youth should have an adult register and participate as well. Space is limited, so register right away at https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ 1qFwk68FTVmCCL3mXjGtqg