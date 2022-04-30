Britt to Hold Clean Up Day This Weekend and Next

Britt residents will be busy cleaning out garages, basements, attics, and their homes of things they want to throw out. the city will be holding their annual cleanup day on Saturday. According to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer, they have some help from a local waste management company.

Most residents take advantage of this day to dispose of things that normally go out with the trash and according to Arndorfer, the event is not limited to this weekend.

Arndorfer stated that residents were mailed information on the dates and times for the pickup of items.

Those Britt residents with questions are urged to contact the Britt City Hall at (641) 843-4433.