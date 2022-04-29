The pick is in: Saints draft former Newman Catholic Prep Trevor Penning

Gathered with his friends and family at the Other Place in Clear Lake, former Newman Catholic Prep, Trevor Penning got the phone call from the New Orleans Saints.

Penning is the first North Iowan to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and was also the first UNI Panther. Penning was under-recruited out of high school, with others from only UNI and one other school at the D-1 or D-1 AA level.

The full interview with Pennings: