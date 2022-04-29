DRAKE RELAYS: Eastvold, Kramersmeier compete at Drake Relays

Thursday was the first day of high school events at the 112th Drake Relays in Des Moines. A couple of area athletes were in action as the field events got underway at 4:30 PM, with high school running events starting shortly after.

Lake Mills freshman Avery Eastvold made her first of what could be many trips to the blue oval to compete in the high jump competition. Eastvold qualified earlier this year with a school-record jump of 5’4″. However, she was eliminated at the opening height on Thursday evening.

Full Interview

In the shot put event, North Iowa’s Leah Kramersmeier has also broken the school record this year. Leah competed in the first flight of the Drake Relays shot put event on Thursday. With the top-9 throwers from the two flights making the finals. Kramersmeier didn’t make it through with her best throw of 36-8. She was a state qualifier a year ago and will look to return to Drake in a couple of weeks.

Full Interview