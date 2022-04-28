Ruth E. Leibrand, 88 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, IA.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Forest City, IA with Rev. Les Green officiating. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center, IA.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685