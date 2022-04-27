HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Forest City boys put up Class 2A eight best score, win at home

The Forest City boys and girls golf teams hosted their second home meet in the past five days, and again, the boys came away with a victory. Yesterday, they put up an impressive 156 team score and had three of the top five individual scores.

Team Scores – BOYS

Forest City 156

Algona Garrigan 167

North Iowa 200

West Hancock 205

Medalist – Jack Harms, Forest City +1 35

Runner-up – Jacob Leerar, Garrigan +2 36

Team Scores – GIRLS

Algona, Garrigan 182

Forest City 246

North Iowa 289

Medalist – Annie Burns, Garrigan +4 37

Runner-up – Ava Eisenbarth, Garrigan +14 47

Forest City boys put up Class 2A’s eighth-best 9-hole score of the season.