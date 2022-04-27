Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Forest City boys put up Class 2A eight best score, win at home
The Forest City boys and girls golf teams hosted their second home meet in the past five days, and again, the boys came away with a victory. Yesterday, they put up an impressive 156 team score and had three of the top five individual scores.
Team Scores – BOYS
Forest City 156
Algona Garrigan 167
North Iowa 200
West Hancock 205
Medalist – Jack Harms, Forest City +1 35
Runner-up – Jacob Leerar, Garrigan +2 36
Team Scores – GIRLS
Algona, Garrigan 182
Forest City 246
North Iowa 289
Medalist – Annie Burns, Garrigan +4 37
Runner-up – Ava Eisenbarth, Garrigan +14 47
Forest City boys put up Class 2A’s eighth-best 9-hole score of the season.