Forest City girls track wins home meet, Lake Mills’ Stene runs season-best

Forest City hosted a large girls track meet Tuesday night in Forest City. The meet included 13 teams, six of them (large schools) were in Class A, while the other seven (small schools) were in Class B.

With 149 points, Forest City won their home meet.

It was also senior night for the four Forest City seniors.

Lake Mills Ella Stene finished top-4 in Class 1A at last year’s state meet in the 100M hurdles. Due to weather, she hasn’t run it much this year and is getting back into championship form.

Forest City’s Lili Nelson competed in four events last night and won them all.

FULL TEAM STANDING

CLASS A

Forest City 149 Central Springs 123 Algona 100 Clear lake 94.5 IFA/AGSWR 74.5 GHV 48

CLASS B

Saint Ansgar 118

North Union 114

Bishop Garrigan 111

West Fork 75.5

Lake Mills 70.5

West Hancock 49

North Iowa 35

Bishop Garrigan won the Al Gilbertson 4×400 award. The trophy is given out to the fastest relay team no matter what class and this year’s winning team included Emma Grandgenett, Molly Joyce, Abbi Capesius, and Zoe Montag. Garrigan last won the award in 2005, and it’s now been won by a small school for the last two years. (Pictured)