YMCA To Offer Adult Triathlon Program

One of the most endurance-oriented events in track and field sports is the triathlon. It involves biking, swimming, and running. Those who want to experience firsthand what is involved in the event can sign up at the Forest City YMCA. Tony Reynolds is the Director of Activities at the YMCA and explains that their program is for all adults.

One of the areas of emphasis is swimming which requires an understanding of how to make the most out of the strokes you use.

Unlike the track and field event, the Forest City YMCA has made it easier to compete according to Reynolds.

Those who want to learn more about this program in May can call the Forest City YMCA (641) 585-5220