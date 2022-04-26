Wright County Approves Bridge Projects

The Wright County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to discuss the Iowa Department of Transportation funding agreement for bridges. Specific discussion centered on Bridge 211 just outside of Woolstock. Wright County Secondary Roads Assistant Director Jeremy Abbas outlined the funding for the projects to the Wright County Board of Supervisors.

There were concerns that county tax dollars would be used in the project. Abbas said that would not be the case.

The county is involved in the funding process as they will be receiving the funds on the city’s behalf and will be bid letting on the projects in October.