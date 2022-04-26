GHV sweeps past Webster City in boys and girls soccer

The GHV boys and girls soccer teams were the only activity that didn’t get canceled off the calendar Monday with cold temperatures.

The GHV girls hosted the LYNX, with their game live-streamed at KIOW.com. GHV took an early 2-1 lead into the halftime, with both GHV goals coming from Katelyn Knoll. Webster City got their first-half goal from Shelby Queen.

In the second half, GHV extended their lead with Jenna Pringnitz, making it 3-1. Kendyl Daniels gave Webster City a chance in the second half, scoring late in the game, making it 3-2, but GHV was able to hang on for the victory.

The Cardinals are now 5-2 overall, while Webster City is 1-7.

The GHV boys traveled to Webster City, where they also came away with a 3-2 victory.