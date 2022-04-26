Dean J. Johnson, 73 of Forest City, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436, with Rev. Eric Weaver officiating. Burial will follow the service at Madison Township Cemetery. Visitation for Dean will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

