Brock Purdy would just like a shot with an NFL organization

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy just wants a chance to show he belongs in the NFL. The Cyclones’ four-year starter is considered a mid to late-round possibility in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Las Vegas. Purdy has been working to improve since last season ended in the cheez-it Bowl against Clemson.

Purdy is hopeful a team will give him an opportunity to prove himself.

Purdy is confident he can land a roster spot.