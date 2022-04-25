COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Waldorf softball wins the finale on senior day

A cold, windy day in Forest City didn’t start well for the Waldorf softball team – but it got better.

The Warriors lost the opening game of the tripleheader, 17-0. Waldorf took an early lead in the second game when their offense got hot, but it didn’t last long – Valley City State won 21-5 in five innings.

It was a happy ending to senior day, as Waldorf was able to wrap up the series with a victory over the Vikings, 7-6.

Waldorf is now 9-24 overall and 9-12 in conference play.