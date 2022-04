COLLEGE BASEBALL: Waldorf wins the first two, set to play Dickinson State again today

The cold weather didn’t stop the offenses when Waldorf and Dickinson State met up for a doubleheader Sunday in Forest City.

Waldorf won the first game 15-14 – North Iowa prep Kade Hobbs got the win.

Waldorf won the second game 17-2.

The two teams are scheduled to play another doubleheader today in Forest City at noon.