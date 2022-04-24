Sunday Talk: Feenstra Meets with Constituents

In this week’s roundup: My 39 County Tour, Iowans Supporting Israel, and My Town Hall in Exira. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!

MY 39 COUNTY TOUR ACROSS NORTHWEST IOWA

This week, I hit the road again to meet with Iowans, tour businesses, and hear Iowans’ concerns as part of my 39 County Tour. I visit all 39 counties at least twice a year because that’s what Iowans expect and deserve from me.

TOWN HALL IN EXIRA Today, I held a town hall in Exira to discuss the issues that matter most to Iowans. We talked about education funding, protecting Social Security, inflation, and other topics. Meeting with Iowans is the most important part of my job, and I look forward to hosting more town halls in the future.

IOWANS SUPPORTING ISRAEL LUNCH IN DES MOINES On Tuesday afternoon, I met with Iowans Supporting Israel, a bipartisan organization that supports strong U.S.-Israel ties, in Des Moines with Congresswoman Cindy Axne, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. Israel is one of our closest allies and a beacon of democracy in the Middle East. The United States must always stand with Israel.

VISITING CARGILL BIODIESEL IN IOWA FALLS On Wednesday, I visited Cargill Biodiesel in Iowa Falls. We discussed how soybeans can be used to produce meal for livestock and biodiesel. I will always be a strong supporter of Iowa biodiesel, our farmers, and our biofuels industry in Iowa.

TOURING A NEW CHILDCARE FACILITY IN GRUNDY CENTER

On my second stop on Wednesday, I toured a new childcare facility being built in Grundy Center. This complex will have daycare, preschool classes, and before and after school programs for local families.

I appreciate all that the people of Grundy Center are doing for our kids and their wellbeing.

VISITING THE HEERY WOODS NATURE CENTER IN CLARKSVILLE On stop #3 of the day, I visited Heery Woods Nature Center in Clarksville and met with the Butler County Conservation Board. We talked about their conservation efforts and the importance of maintaining nature trails for Iowans. They are great stewards of our environment.

TOURING ZIP’S IN NEW HAMPTON On my fourth stop, I toured Zip’s, a truck and trailers manufacturing company, in New Hampton. I had the opportunity to talk to their employees about the supply chain, inflation, and workforce issues. Zip’s is another great business creating and supporting jobs right here in Iowa.

TALKING ENERGY AT VALERO RENEWABLES IN CHARLES CITY I wrapped up the day on Wednesday speaking to employees at Valero Renewables in Charles City. We covered everything from making America energy independent again to reducing our $30 trillion national debt. I’m working every day to deliver results for our communities, businesses, and families in Iowa.

TOURING SUKUP IN SHEFFIELD I kicked off Thursday morning with a tour of Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield. We talked about the need to expand childcare services for Iowa families and address workforce issues impacting our businesses. As I told the employees and management that morning, I will always work with Iowans to deliver real results for Iowa.

VISITING PLAS-TECH TOOLING IN GARNER On my second stop on Thursday, I toured Plas-Tech Tooling in Garner. It is a family-owned business that started out of a garage 30 years ago and now employs 30 people. Small businesses like Plas-Tech and their hardworking employees power our economy in rural Iowa.

TOURING LANE TRAILERS IN BOONE Earlier today, I toured LANE Trailers in Boone. They manufacture trailers that ship fiber optic cable, natural gas, and electrical products. LANE is another small business that supports good jobs in Iowa and powers our economy.

VISITING POWER LIFT IN JEFFERSON On my second stop, I toured Power Lift in Jefferson. They supply high schools, colleges, pro sports teams, and Olympic athletes with weights and other athletic equipment. Iowa is home to entrepreneurs who support our economy and rural main streets.

TOURING ST. ANTHONY REGIONAL HOSPITAL IN CARROLL Finished up my 39 County Tour this week at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. I toured their new cancer wing, which will serve patients and their families well. We also talked about the importance of maternity health as they prepare to renovate their infant care wing. We cannot thank our healthcare workers enough for all that they do to care for us all.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: INFLATION BREAKS RECORD 8.5% Last week, inflation hit a new four-decade high of 8.5%. Iowans cannot afford the price of gas, groceries, and basic household goods. It’s time for Congress to stop the wasteful spending, cut our deficit, and lower taxes for Iowa families. These numbers are unsustainable and unaffordable.

ONE MORE THING: 2022 CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION The deadline for high school students in the 4th District to submit their artwork for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition is next Friday April 29th at 5 PM CT. This competition is the perfect opportunity for our students to showcase their artistic capabilities. I hope to see many 4th District students participate and I look forward to seeing their submissions. All artwork can be mailed to my district office in Fort Dodge: 723 Central Avenue Fort Dodge, IA 50501.

We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.