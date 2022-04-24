Hancock Board to Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am with a discussion on the Winnebago, Hancock, Worth or WHW Social Services Relief Guidelines and the revised Hancock County Payee Program. The board also needs to discuss the Mental Health advocate position which is now open.

The board will also need to act on the withdrawal of a petition for work to be done on Lateral 14 of the Drainage District 3 and 4. The petitioners have decided against having the work performed which involved turning private tile into public tile.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is asking the board to allow for the burial of a line that crosses a drainage district easement. In section 28 of the Concord Township, WCTA wants to bury 1 ½ inch fiber cable and plastic pipe. The board must approve the work to be done.

The board will also hear about amendments to the current budget and possibly set a date and time for the public hearing.