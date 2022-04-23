Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Walleye Fishing Rated Fair

New catch-photo-release tournament encourages Iowa walleye anglers to report their catches

NORTHWEST

Clear Lake

The lake is at crest. Water temperatures are in the low 40s. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish the wind swept shore with cut bait. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows and jigs. Wader angler are catching fish on the east shore and around the island. White Bass – Fair.

Lake Cornelia

Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind swept shore with cut bait. Yellow Bass – Slow.

Winnebago River

River levels continue to drop. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the high 40s. The water level is at crest elevation. The walleye season is closed. There has been a fairly good crappie bite recently. Anglers using electronics have been fairly successful with finding schools of fish. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

The walleye season is closed. Black Crappie – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair: ,

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is in the low 40s. The lake is 23 inches below crest making launching boats more difficult. Most courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the low 40s. The water level is even with crest. The walleye season is closed. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

The walleye season for the Iowa Great Lake chain is closed. The season opens back up May 7th. All area lakes are ice free; many of the courtesy docks are in place. Area water temperatures are lower with the recent cold weather. The Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery currently has broodstock fish and eggs in the hatchery. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stable. Water clarity is much improved after last week’s rains. Fish eddies and current breaks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are starting to look for food floating their way. Try a hook loaded with a crawler or chub. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow vegetated areas out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies below the dams; use a nightcrawler. Walleye – Slow: Try worms or minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

Catchable rainbow trout stocking season is in full swing. The 2022 Trout Stream Stocking calendar is available on our Trout Fishing webpage. Clarity is good on most streams. Flows are up with recent rain. Use care when walking from site to site; ground conditions are highly variable from mushy to greasy. Brook Trout – Good: Insect hatches are starting to take place on sunny afternoons. Use midge, minnow or scud patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout – Excellent: Rain water flowing into streams is bringing a fresh supply of food for curious brownies. Try spinner or crankbaits near or around structure. Midge hatches have been good lately Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Rainbow trout are teasing anglers with soft strikes and nudges. Use small spinner baits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with imitation eggs floating past structure.

Lake Hendricks

Water is stained. A few anglers are braving wind and whitecaps.

Lake Meyer

Boat dock is in. A few anglers have been out. Gusty winds are providing casting challenges. Bluegill – Slow: Water temperatures are still cool. Find a cove out of the wind. Use an ice fishing jig tipped with a small piece of worm. Largemouth Bass – No Report: With cooler temperatures, cast your line out with a slow retrieve.

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is starting on the Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Stream access and parking lot remain open; be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Volga Lake

No one is fishing with the windy conditions. Docks are in.

Temperatures are variable through the weekend from low 30’s for lows to highs of low 70s. Breezy with a chance of rain through Sunday. River and stream water levels remain relatively stable and clear. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level at Lansing rose to 11.6 feet and is expected to gradually fall over the next week. Water is stained; a lot of debris is coming downriver. Water temperature is 43 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: The bite should pick up post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Slow: Some smaller sauger are being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to tailwaters and side channel structure pre-spawn. Try vertical jigging and drifting a live minnow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite picked up this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville crested near 621.8 and is predicted to gradually recede this week. Water is stained; a lot of debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is 44 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: The bite should pick up post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Fair: Some smaller sauger are being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to tailwaters and side channel structure to spawn. Try vertical jigging and drifting a live minnow. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch bite picked up this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level crested near 12.8 feet and is predicted to gradually recede this week. Water is stained; a lot of debris is coming downriver. Rollers are all open at the dam. Water temperature is 42 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Northern Pike – Slow: The bite should pick up post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Fair: Some smaller sauger are being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving to tailwaters and side channel structure pre-spawn. Try vertical jigging and drifting with a live minnow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Upper Mississippi River levels are cresting and expected to gradually recede. A lot of trees and debris are coming downriver, making fishing difficult. Water temperature is in the mid-40s. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 12.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 14.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. Water levels have peaked and should start falling. Water temperature is around 43 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are being taken in Marina areas around docks. Northern Pike – Fair: Some pike are being taken on spinner rigs. Pike fishing has been variable this spring. Sauger – Slow: Walleye and sauger angling has started out slow in Pool 12; most anglers are using jig and minnow rigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Spring can be a good season to hit some tailwater yellow perch. Minnow heads and worms are the preferred bait.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is receding at near 13.2 feet. The water temperature is around 43 degrees. Boat ramps are open; some debris is floating due to higher water. The Bellevue DNR ramp is experiencing some minor flooding. The gates are open, but water level is starting to recede. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike should start biting on the sunny days; use gaudy white spinners. Paddlefish – Slow: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Good: The kids trout pond just north of the DNR station has been stocked again with rainbow trout for the winter. You can only keep two trout per child. Sauger – Slow: Fishing pressure has been heavy with the warm weather. The bite has been slow, but some nice fish were reported. Yellow Perch – Fair: Ice out catches of yellow perch can often be found in the tailwaters. The bite has been good at times; most anglers are using worms for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is peaking at 12.0 feet, 14.9 feet at Camanche, and 8.6 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 43 degrees in the main channel Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are being taken in Marina areas around docks. A few reported around the fallen trees at Rock Creek. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike are spawning; no report on any angling for them. Paddlefish – Slow: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Sauger – Slow: Boat ramps are all open, but angling has been slow. Yellow Perch – No Report: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future for yellow perch fishing looks bright in Pool 14. The tailwaters can be a great early spot for perch when the ice recedes.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 12.5 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is near 44 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of backwater bluegill habitat exists on Pool 15 outside of marina areas.

Cold windy conditions persist on the Mississippi River; some fishing is progressing. Fishing pressure has been heavy when the weather is nice. Water levels are peaking and should recede again soon. Water temperatures are near the mid-40s throughout the district. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.05 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 12.8 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing has been slow. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina ; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam and in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass in Sylvan Slough. Use jigs and twister tails. Some white bass are also being caught in Sunset Marina. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Look for fish around brush piles in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 11.04 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 11.9 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Fishing has been slow with the recent weather and higher water conditions. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes below the Lock and Dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Some walleye can also be caught fishing along GPC. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 12.32feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 13.4 feet by early next week. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Fishing has been slow. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing below the dam has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles at Huron Island and Belle Pocket.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 8.46 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is rising. River stage is forecast to reach 9.2 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try fishing with jigs and minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber.

River stages are on the rise with recent rains. Main channel water clarity is poor. Water temperature is 45-46 degrees. Fishing has been slow with the recent weather and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The redesigned boat ramp is open. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find a nice sunny stretch of shoreline out of the wind; work jigs or soft plastic along the edges of the drop-offs to find the bass.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is around 43 degrees. Water remains clear despite the rain. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills are in 4-6 feet of water waiting for it to warm up. Try slow trolling at these depths along the habitat. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Water needs to warm up more. When anglers are getting out, they are catching bass on soft plastics up the lake in the area above the refuge line.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 44 degrees; warms up fast if we get a sunny warm day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Picking up some catfish with minnows along the shoreline where the wind is blowing in. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If the sun is shining, work the north shore along the riprap with a soft plastic worked slowly.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is about 42 degrees. Docks are in; gates are open at the ramp by the dam. Windy weather this week has kept angler numbers low. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few bluegills in 6-8 feet of water along the edges of the flooded brush on the northside. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Picking up a few early season bass working soft plastics very slowly along the rocks on the north shore.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Fishing is reported as slow due to weather.

Coralville Reservoir

Water levels are at spring pool of 683 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the upper end of the lake with cut bait; bite is hit-and-miss with the weather.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for fish in 8-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing on the bottom around structure.

Lake Macbride

Docks are in. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies around brush or stumps in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing over rock piles or stumps in 10-20 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow rock or wood on warm days and deeper water and structure on cooler days. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are on shallow rocky areas spawning, while others are pre/post spawn on nearby structure and drop-offs. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Find fish deep some days and shallower others; follow the wind and shad.

Liberty Centre Pond

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. The cleaning station is closed; restrooms should be open by the weekend. Walleye – Slow: Try fishing rocky banks and structure for spawning fish.

Prairie Park Fishery

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Slow.

Sand Lake

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Fish were stocked here on April 14.

Union Grove Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait, livers or shrimp on shallow windblown flats. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing windblown rocky shorelines.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows in the backwaters.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – No Report: Try small jigs along the shoreline as the water warms.

Lake Miami

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs around the shoreline.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – No Report: Use small jigs and minnows around the flooded trees as the water warms.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – No Report: Try rubber worms or other plastics fished around the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park South Pond (Trout Pond)

Trout were stocked in March. Use small tube and twister jigs, casting spoons or live minnows fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.67 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Docks have been installed at Island View, South Fork, and Bridgeview. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs or shad sides.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park is closed due to the damage from the tornado on March 5th.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake is a good destination for spring catfish; chance to catch a trophy-sized channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15 inches.

Lake Anita

The crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has been good on sunny days in the pontoon arm of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Lake Anita has a good bass population and is a good destination for spring fishing.

Meadow Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Boat anglers are catching 8-inch bluegills out of the cedar tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report catching 10- to 12-inch crappie around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Viking lake is 4 feet low; access is compromised. Black Crappie – Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Channel Catfish -Good: Anglers fishing with shad sides in the upper end of the lake are catching all sizes of channel catfish.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait along windblown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a jig tipped with live bait fished near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch crappie up to 11-inches.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along the dam or rockpiles to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature is in the upper 40s to low 50s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.