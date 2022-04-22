In April, Ernst Goes River to River Across Iowa, Hosting Town Halls, Meeting with Small Businesses, Farmers on 99 County Tour

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) put some serious miles on the car over the last two weeks back in Iowa, making stops across the state and going from river to river on her eighth consecutive 99 County Tour.

Ernst spent the last two weeks holding multiple public town hall meetings, visiting with several Iowa small businesses, and meeting a number of farmers and agriculture workers across Iowa, reaching county number 57 of the year yesterday with a public town hall in Decatur County.

The Iowa senator continued to hear and answer questions directly from Iowans about the issues they care about, including how record inflation and sky-high costs at the pump are impacting them, continued concerns about the supply chain and workforce challenges, and the state of America’s national security in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Here’s a look back at the last two weeks:

Public Town Hall Meetings

Ernst held four public town hall meetings in counties across the state. Inflation and sky-high gas prices continue to be top of mind for many Iowans who participated in the town halls. The Iowa senator also heard and answered questions from attendees about the state of America’s national security and her personal connection to the war on Ukraine.

Small Businesses

As a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, Ernst met with several small businesses across the state over the last two weeks. Some of the top concerns of the folks she met with included high inflation, continued supply chain issues, and workforce challenges. The Iowa senator also visited a woman-owned small business where she discussed her effort to expand access to capital and federal contracting opportunities to empower women in small business.

Farms and Agriculture

Ernst, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, continued to meet with and support Iowa farmers and agriculture workers on her 99 County Tour over the last two weeks. She spoke with dairy farmers about different ways Washington can support them and discussed her effort with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to help Iowa’s hardworking, independent cattle producers get the best and most competitive prices for the high-quality cattle they raise.

Each year, Ernst visits every single one of Iowa’s 99 counties on her 99 County Tour. To follow along on Ernst’s 99 County Tour for 2022, click here.