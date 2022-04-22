Honor Flight Scheduled from Waterloo

A group of 80 Northeast Iowa Veterans will travel to Washington DC on May 11 with the Waterloo Honor Flight. Last night (Thursday) the veterans met in Waterloo for an orientation, to learn details about their one-day, whirlwind tour of our nation’s capital.

The group includes Veterans from Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and communities throughout Northeast Iowa. Included is one veteran who served during World War II, 11 veterans who served during the Korean War and 78 who served during the Vietnam War. This is the 27th Waterloo Honor Flight, which provides this free charter flight to honor veterans for their service to our country.