Sports

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD – Local Top-5 finishes from 4/21/2022

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal33 mins agoLast Updated: April 22, 2022

North Iowa, BOYS

Team Champion, Forest City.

Full results are found here 

AT ELC, GIRLS

400 M – Keevan Jones, Forest City 1:09.33 5th

800 M – Lilian Nelson, Forest City 2:27.80 1st

1500 M – Lilian Nelson, Forest City 5:25.85 2nd

400 M H –  Bethany Warren, Forest City 1:09.52 2nd

3000 M – Lilian Nelson, Forest City 11:08.70 1st

Long Jump – Jocelyn Pagcu, Forest City 14-03.50 3rd

– Colette Loges, Forest City 13-11.50 5th

High Jump – Sam Nielsen, North Union 5-00 1st

– Shae Dillavou, Forest City 4-10 3rd

4×100 – Forest City 4th

4×200 – Forest City 2nd

4×400 – Forest City 2nd

4×800 – Forest City 3rd

800 Medley – Forest City 2nd

1600 Medley – Forest City 2nd

Shuttle Hurdle – Forest City 5th

AT ROLAND-STORY

100m H – Ella Stene, Lake Mills 16.41 1st

– Katelyn Rogstad, Lake Mills 18.48 5th

High Jump – Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills 5’1″ 1st

Dicus – Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills 100.04 4th

4×100 – Lake Mills 5th

Shuttle Hurdle Lake Mills 2nd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal33 mins agoLast Updated: April 22, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button