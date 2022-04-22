HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD – Local Top-5 finishes from 4/21/2022
North Iowa, BOYS
Team Champion, Forest City.
AT ELC, GIRLS
400 M – Keevan Jones, Forest City 1:09.33 5th
800 M – Lilian Nelson, Forest City 2:27.80 1st
1500 M – Lilian Nelson, Forest City 5:25.85 2nd
400 M H – Bethany Warren, Forest City 1:09.52 2nd
3000 M – Lilian Nelson, Forest City 11:08.70 1st
Long Jump – Jocelyn Pagcu, Forest City 14-03.50 3rd
– Colette Loges, Forest City 13-11.50 5th
High Jump – Sam Nielsen, North Union 5-00 1st
– Shae Dillavou, Forest City 4-10 3rd
4×100 – Forest City 4th
4×200 – Forest City 2nd
4×400 – Forest City 2nd
4×800 – Forest City 3rd
800 Medley – Forest City 2nd
1600 Medley – Forest City 2nd
Shuttle Hurdle – Forest City 5th
AT ROLAND-STORY
100m H – Ella Stene, Lake Mills 16.41 1st
– Katelyn Rogstad, Lake Mills 18.48 5th
High Jump – Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills 5’1″ 1st
Dicus – Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills 100.04 4th
4×100 – Lake Mills 5th
Shuttle Hurdle Lake Mills 2nd