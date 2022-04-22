VFW Breakfast Features a Local Drag Racer on Sunday

A Sunday morning breakfast at the Leland VFW Post 6161 will have a unique twist. The breakfast will be from 7am until 1pm in the Leland VFW Post Home and will feature pancakes, sausage, eggs, milk, juice or coffee, and a drag racer.

Battle Sietz Drag Racing will bring one of their drag racing cars to the fundraiser for all attendees to see up close and personal. Matt Swanson is the driver of the car.

The Swansons are a Christian farm family supporting veterans and the fallen through drag racing. the car is a powerful dragster.

Swanson is an ardent supporter of Families of the Fallen. He races for veterans and those who have served. He got the bug to race early on.

Swansons wife designs the logos on the car and helps out wherever she can. In fact, the family also gets into the racing end of things.

The Swanson family will be at the breakfast on Sunday to answer questions about drag racing and support the VFW.