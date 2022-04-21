Waldorf softball sweeps NSAA doubleheader

The Waldorf University softball team traveled to Wisconsin for a North Star Athletic Association doubleheader on Wedneday afternoon.

The Waldorf offense gave them a lead early, and they never let it go, though Viterbo made a run in the bottom of the 7th inning, scoring three of their five runs. The Warriors held on for a 9-5 victory over the V-Hawks.

Brooke Hickey and Paige Pierson each had two hits and three RBI.

Game two was much more of a breeze for the Warriors. Waldorf broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the third inning and never looked back. McKenna Mentink pitched a nearly perfect five innings allowing no runs on two hits; she walked one and struck out five. Pierson had another three hits and one more RBI. Freshman Kaylee Weber had two hits and three RBI, while shortstop Kaela Eslinger had three hits and two more RBI.

The Warriors advance to 7-21 (7-9). They will play Viterbo again at home today, starting at 4:00 PM.