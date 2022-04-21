North Iowa Schools Expel a Student

The North Iowa Community School District Board of Education met Wednesday night in special session to discuss the status of a student who is alleged to have videotaped other students in the high school locker room. Due to the nature of the case, no names were revealed as to who were the victims and who were the alleged perpetrators.

In an official release, the board stated that in the two closed door hearings, there was a motion which would effectively “Move to expel the student who was the subject of the closed session with agreement that the district will provide educational services through an online program.”

Superintendent Joe Erickson and members of the board offered no further comment on the issue due to legal reasons. No other details were released in the case.