LifeServe to Benefit Local Hospitals and Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Forest City is holding a blood drive today at the First Baptist Church located at 18508 Highway 9. The event is from 1pm to 6pm and those who are interested should book an appointment by calling (800) 287-4903 or by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org.

Lifeserve Blood Center is offering community blood donors a way to help support Ukrainian relief efforts through blood donations. Center spokesperson, Danielle West, says they are helping the country buy equipment used to collect and store blood.

The Blood Center is offering those who donate a rewards program.

West says the program started Monday and it is in conjunction with volunteer week.

To learn more, you can visit www.lifeserveblood,