MercyOne Acquired by Trinty Health

Michigan-based nonprofit Trinity Health has announced an agreement to acquire all MercyOne health care facilities in Iowa. MercyOne C-E-O Bob Brits says National Catholic Health Systems came together in Iowa in 1998 to pull together their ministries to improve access and availability of health care services in Sioux City, Dubuque Mason City, Clinton, and Central Iowa and Illinois. He says they made multiple changes to adapt and this is another one.

He says they have worked for months to come up with a plan.

Brits says this was something that has been discussed for years — but was never thought possible.

Trinity Health’s Mike Slubowski, says things have been operating well in the last 24 years and they are hoping to keep it that way.

MercyOne’s Iowa network includes 16 medical centers and 27 affiliate organizations. The health system serves more than three-point-three million Iowans every year. Brits says they don’t expect this merger to save any money — but it could help improve the efficiency of the operations. The two non-profits will work together on the integration to Trinity and expect it to be completed this summer.