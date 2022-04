Advertisement

James Allen Nelson, 78, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Home in Forest City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life for James Nelson will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt.

