Iowa Youth Congress is Looking for Local Members

The Iowa Youth Congress (IYC) was created in 2006 by the Department of Human Rights (DHR) to enhance opportunity and broader representation of all Iowans in the government process. IYC provides youth of all backgrounds the opportunity to gain hands-on education in the subject areas of state government, democracy, advocacy, and civic engagement.

The Iowa Youth Congress (IYC) seeks up to 100 Iowa high school students to participate in a year-long program which provides students the knowledge, abilities, and opportunities to advocate in their communities and at the state level for issues affecting youth. IYC will hold regular meetings throughout the year and will engage students in a one-day Mock Congress event. There are no participation fees.

Click here to apply. If you need assistance completing the application or have questions, please contact Brianne (brianne.messer@iowa.gov) or (515)343-6412.

Applications are due by June 3rd, 2022.

The State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council (SIYAC) is a formal state council in Iowa Code (§216A.140[8]) that fosters communication amongst a group of engaged youth ages 14-20 from across Iowa and the Governor, general assembly, and state and local decision-makers regarding programs, policies, and practices affecting youth and families; and to advocate about youth issues and solutions on behalf of Iowa youth.

SIYAC has 21 members. Quarterly meetings are held in person around the state, and bimonthly meetings are held via Zoom.

New members are selected in the summer of each year and serve a two-year term. There are no participation fees.

Click here to apply. If you need assistance completing the application or have questions, please contact Bri (brianna.deason@iowa.gov) or (515)343-6412.

Applications are due by June 3rd, 2022.