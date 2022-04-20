Contract Awarded for State Street Reconstruction

Advertisement

The Garner City Council is moving forward with the State Street reconstruction project. The road is a major traffic area and heart of the city, but it is beginning to show signs of a need for repair and resurfacing. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that the council awarded the reconstruction at their last meeting.

The council liked the bid proposal along with other details in the bid by the contractors. Schmidt is very happy that the work won’t take that long to complete.

With the plan to complete the work by the beginning of fall, there will need to be some sacrifices taken by both residents and businesses who use the route.

Schmidt explained that the road is nearing the end of its useful life and it needs to be replaced.

Once detour routes have been established, the city will post the information and we will have it on both KIOW and kiow.com.