This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a freshman at Lake Mills high school.

Avery Eastvold has had a fantastic start to her high school track and field career. Last week she finished first at the Saint Ansgar meet in the high jump. Her jump was 5’2″, while second place could only reach 5’0″. She also ran 5th in the 100m dash with 14.29.

Earlier this year, she jumped a school record 5’4″ at Wartburg. That jump currently sits her 12th in the state and 2nd in Class 1A.