Kossuth County Board to Meet

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 8am to get an update from the Kossuth County Veteran’s Affairs Director and to possibly accept the resignation of the Mental Health Advocate for the county.

Like many counties in Iowa, county supervisory boards are dealing with the possibility of having to take over emergency medical services. The Kossuth County Board will consider a resolution to the effect then set a date and time for a second public hearing. Once the date has been set, the public will be invited to attend the hearing and voice their opinions.

Drainage matters include considering bids for work on Lateral 28 of Drainage District 4. the board will then hold a public hearing on the reclassification of Drainage District 65. The public is invited to air their opinions on the reclassification.

The board must consider drainage repair requests for Lateral 55 in Drainage District 80 and Lateral 3 in Drainage District 2. If approved, the board will assign an engineer to the project and request his report.