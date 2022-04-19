GHV girls win, boys lose in soccer extra time

Advertisement

Another cold day complicated things, but the GHV girls soccer team persevered in a 2-1 comeback win over Humboldt on Monday night in Garner.

The Cardinals fell behind 1-0 in the first half when Wildcats sophomore Ava McIntire scored her second goal of the season.

Following intermission, GHV tied the game 1-1 when their sophomore Jenna Pringnitz scored her first of the season. After neither team was able to find the back of the net for the rest of the game, they went to a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.

Sophomore Ali Hess continued her scoring ways, as she scored the lone shoot-out goal to give GHV the win, 2-1. Senior goalie Chloe Frank stopped all the shots she faced in the shoot-out.

The game was watched live at KIOW.com.

The Cardinals are now 4-1 on the season, while Humboldt falls to 3-3.

The GHV boys also went to extra time, but they fell to Humboldt for a fourth straight time, 1-0. Their game was played in Humboldt, and the Wildcats stayed undefeated, going to 5-0; GHV falls to 3-2 on the season.