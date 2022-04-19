Feenstra and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Protect the Second Amendment

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) joined 15 of his Republican colleagues in introducing the Protecting Gun Owners in Bankruptcy Act to ensure an individual’s right to self-defense is not stripped due to financial hardship. Feenstra is an original cosponsor.

“The Second Amendment is one of the most fundamental rights in our Constitution,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Bankruptcy proceedings should not disqualify any American from exercising their constitutional freedoms. As a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, I will always protect the right to keep and bear arms.”

Formally introduced as H.R. 7493, the Protecting Gun Owners in Bankruptcy Act would modify federal bankruptcy law to allow an individual debtor to exempt from their bankruptcy estate one or more firearms up to a total maximum value of $3,000. The bill also specifies that such firearms are household goods that are not subject to liens in bankruptcy.

Last December, Feenstra also introduced the Preserving Rights Of Tenants by Ensuring Compliance To (PROTECT) the Second Amendment Act to defend the Second Amendment rights of tenants and ensure that landlords cannot restrict tenants’ rights to lawfully own a firearm within their home.