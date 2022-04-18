Obits
Donavon (Don) Mewes
Donavon (Don) Mewes, 87, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Rio Grande Regional Hospital in
McAllen, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M Monday, April 25, 2022 at the United Methodist
Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha with Pastor Oly Marcos officiating. Burial will
be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Ewing Funeral Home,
118 East Second Street in Kanawha and will continue one hour prior to services at the
church on Monday.
