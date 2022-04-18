Advertisement

Donavon (Don) Mewes, 87, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Rio Grande Regional Hospital in

McAllen, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M Monday, April 25, 2022 at the United Methodist

Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha with Pastor Oly Marcos officiating. Burial will

be in Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Ewing Funeral Home,

118 East Second Street in Kanawha and will continue one hour prior to services at the

church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East 2nd Street

Kanawha, Iowa 50447

641-762-3211