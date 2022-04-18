COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa State ends a productive spring football season

Advertisement

Iowa State football Matt Campbell feels his team had a productive spring. The Cyclones lost several key players from last year’s team that opened in the top ten before stumbling to a 7-6 record. They closed spring drills with an open practice at Gilbert High School.

The expectations won’t be as high for a team that is a mix of veterans and newcomers.

That includes at quarterback, where Hunter Dekkers takes over for four-year starter Brock Purdy. Campbell says they tried to put the former West Sioux star in some challenging spots.

Campbell says the key for Dekkers will be handling the adversity that comes with playing quarterback.

The Cyclones will open the season on September third at home against Southeast Missouri.