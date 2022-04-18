Area Support Grows for ‘Dancing for Downs’

Advertisement

The Down Syndrome Association of North Central Iowa (DSA-NCI) has enlisted Mediacom Communications as one of its gold-level supporters for its Dancing for Downs event, and local Mediacom employees are contributing additional support to match their company’s donation.

DSA-NCI is a non-profit advocacy organization that is hosting its annual “Dancing for Downs” fundraising event April 30 at the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. The organization works to promote education and inclusion for people with Down Syndrome.

The DSA-NCI board met recently in Clear Lake and received Mediacom’s sponsorship donation, presented by senior Mediacom leaders Bob Stalker of Clear Lake and Gary Myers of Estherville. It was announced that local employees are also supporting the upcoming event with individual contributions and unique auction items.

“We know how hard DSA board members work to support families and individuals with Down Syndrome,” Stalker said. “We’re proud to add Mediacom’s support for this fun spring event, and we’re encouraging our own families and neighbors to participate.”