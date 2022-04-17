Sunday Talk: Feenstra on This Week in Congress

Advertisement

by U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra

CONTINUING MY 39 COUNTY TOUR

On Tuesday and Wednesday, I continued my 39 County Tour touring a senior living community in Sheldon and speaking to a leadership class in Pisgah with many other stops along the way.

Meeting with Iowans is the most important part of my job. By visiting every county at least twice a year, I can take Iowans’ concerns back to Congress and work to deliver real results for our communities.

MEETING WITH RESIDENTS AT FIELDCREST SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY IN SHELDON

On Tuesday morning, I kicked off my day at Fieldcrest Senior Living Community in Sheldon meeting with residents and hearing about their activity for the morning.

We had some great conversations about Iowa and our country. Our seniors deserve to live with dignity and I will always support them in Congress.

SPEAKING TO MISSOURI RIVER ENERGY SERVICES IN ROCK RAPIDS On my second stop of the day, I visited with folks from Missouri River Energy Services in Rock Rapids. We talked about the need to lower energy costs for Iowa families and ensure that our rural communities have access to reliable, affordable power. This is a top priority for me as we work to lower gas prices for Iowans and fight inflation.

STOPPING BY POET ETHANOL IN ASHTON On my third stop of the day, I talked to employees at POET Ethanol in Ashton about the importance of investing in biofuels production in Iowa and across the country. Iowa ethanol and biodiesel can fuel America and bring down energy prices. We must make America energy independent again by introducing commonsense policies to end the pain at the pump Iowans are feeling every day.

TOURING THE POLARIS-INDIAN MOTORCYCLE PLANT IN SPIRIT LAKE Wrapped up my day on Tuesday touring the Polaris-Indian Motorcycle Plant in Spirit Lake and meeting with employees. We talked about the supply chain, tariffs, and the workforce shortage impacting our small businesses and rural main streets in Iowa.

TOURING A NEW HOME IN DENISON On Wednesday morning, I had the opportunity to tour a new home in Denison with Mayor Pam Soseman. Affordable housing is important for our rural communities and families. This project is a great example of how we can continue to make Iowa the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

ASKING PRESIDENT BIDEN TO FILL AGRICULTURE VACANCIES IN HIS ADMINISTRATION Last week, I led a letter to President Biden with 32 of my colleagues urging him to quickly nominate two qualified individuals to the positions of Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at USDA and Chief Agriculture Negotiator at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Iowa’s farmers and producers feed and fuel our country and the world, but right now, they lack dedicated advocates at the highest levels of the federal government. With a record $183.5 billion expected in agricultural exports this year alone, we must ensure that our rural communities have a seat at the table when negotiating trade deals to open foreign markets and sell their quality product to the world.

UPDATING OUTDATED REGULATIONS FOR SMALL PACKING FACILITIES Last week, I helped introduce legislation – the Amplifying Processing of Livestock in the United States (A-PLUS) Act – to allow livestock market owners to maintain ownership in small packing facilities. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of this commonsense legislation and hope to see my colleagues on both sides of the aisle support its passage. Outdated regulations do more harm than good. Expediting the safe processing of beef and allowing livestock market owners to invest in small packing facilities will help lower meat prices for families and cut red tape for Iowa cattle producers.

PUTIN SANCTIONS 398 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin sanctioned 398 members of the House of Representatives, myself included. I’m honored to be on this list. Putin is a thug and his crimes in Ukraine are causing untold suffering. I stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCES E-15 SUMMER SALE EXTENSION For months, I’ve called on the Biden Administration to make E-15 available this summer and year-round. This recent announcement is only the first step. Iowa ethanol and biodiesel must be a key component of any comprehensive plan to lower gas prices for Iowans and make America energy independent again. I will keep pushing this administration to do the right thing and allow our homegrown fuels to be a part of the solution to lower costs for American families.

ONE MORE THING: SIOUX CITY STUDENTS RAISE MONEY FOR THEIR CLASSMATE DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER

This is an uplifting story to end today’s Roundup. Third-grader Connor Johnson, who is a student at Sunnyside Elementary in Sioux City, was diagnosed with melanoma in March. Since his diagnosis, Connor’s classmates at Sunnyside and students from Nodland Elementary have raised $5,619 to donate to his family to offset some of the medical bills. Our leaders should look to our young people for guidance and inspiration. These students give me hope for the future.