North Iowa Schools Launch Investigation into a Video Recording

Advertisement

The North Iowa Community School District has launched an investigation into a video recording which took place in a student locker room. Due to the age and nature of the incident, few details were released. The district is taking as many precautions as possible not to interfere with the law enforcement investigation.

Superintendent Joe Erickson did release a letter he sent to all parents in the district emphasizing the school district position and status of the case. He also invited concerned parents to contact him about issues they may have, surrounding the case.

Dear parents,

I wanted to personally contact you to let you know about a situation under investigation at our high school. Yesterday, I was made aware that students allegedly recorded video of other students while in our locker room facilities. The district immediately launched a formal investigation and the individuals in question were immediately brought in to be interviewed by law enforcement. The known victims in this case have also been interviewed and support is being offered to assist them during this time and as the investigation continues.

Unfortunately, as this is a matter of student discipline, I am unable to provide additional information at this time. However, what I can tell you is that student safety is our top priority at North Iowa Community School District. We thoroughly investigate any and all reports that raise concern about the wellbeing of our students or faculty and this incident is no different.

Finally, I want to apologize for any anxiety this may have caused. We have a district full of great students who positively represent our district each and every day. We appreciate the community’s grace as we work through this challenging situation. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me at 641-562-2525.

Sincerely,

Joe Erickson

Superintendent of Schools