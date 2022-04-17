Lake Mills Motorsports Continues to Succeed

Advertisement

Lake Mills Motor Sports, Inc. has been serving Lake Mills with recreational vehicles since 1999.

The business sells products like razors, side-by-sides, snowmobiles and ATVs, as well as Cub

Cadet and Gravely lawn mowers. The business also offers a complete service shop for Polaris

products.

A second store located in Algona, titled Lake Mills Motor Sports II, provides the community

strictly with Polaris vehicles.

The Lake Mills location is owned by Earl Cavett, Mike Hauan and his son Matt Hauan, who also

runs the store. Mike believes the business’ work culture is “probably why it is so successful.” He explained that the team is family-oriented and has a “great comradery” where the employees help each other.

“Treat people the way you want to be treated,” said Mike. “There isn’t anything in that place that

Matt or I would expect someone to do if we wouldn’t do it ourselves.”

The store operates under Matt with just one sale and parts manager and three technicians.

According to Mike, “good technicians are hard to find, so they take care of them and appreciate

them.”

The store started with Cavett’s business, ECC Welding. When the business and industry grew too

large to handle on his own, he became partners with Mike, and the pair merged into Lake Mills

Motor Sports, Inc.

During the merge, Mike and Cavett built their current location on the outskirts of town. The

building has grown and developed through the years to keep up with Polaris’ guidelines,

including updating the showroom and switching everything to run through electronics.

Due to the size of Lake Mills, the business relies on farmers and repeat customers and manages

to pull customers from within a 50-mile radius, including from Clear Lake and Albert Lea.

The most rewarding part of owning the business for Mike is seeing how much it has grown.

“It’s just grown and kind of blossomed into its own being through customers, the repeat, the

expansion and the people that are happy to come in through the door,” Mike said.